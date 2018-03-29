UBER

Settlement apparently reached in fatal autonomous Uber vehicle crash

A split photo shows the backup driver behind the wheel of a self-driving Uber car involved in a fatal crash in Arizona.

PHOENIX --
The family of an Arizona woman killed when struck by an autonomous Uber vehicle apparently has reached a settlement with the company.

Cristina Perez Hesano, an attorney for relatives of Elaine Herzberg, responded Thursday to inquiries by The Associated Press by saying only that the matter "has been resolved."
RELATED: Video shows deadly crash with self-driving Uber vehicle

Herzberg was killed March 18 as she walked her bike across a dark street in Tempe, a Phoenix suburb.

Uber representatives Sarah Abboud and Matthew Wing separately responded to queries about a possible settlement by saying the company is declining to comment. The company previously expressed sympathy for Herzberg's family.

RELATED: Uber yanks fleet of self-driving cars in SF after deadly crash

Uber suspended its autonomous vehicle testing program after the crash. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey suspended the company's testing privileges Monday.

Tempe police and federal agencies are investigating the crash.

Click here for more stories related to self-driving cars.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyuberself driving carpedestrian killedtraffic fatalitiesu.s. & worldArizona
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Uber yanks fleet of self-driving cars in San Francisco after deadly crash
Arizona governor suspends Uber from autonomous testing
Video shows deadly crash with self-driving Uber vehicle
UBER
DMV letter says Uber suspending self-driving car tests in California
Arizona governor suspends Uber from autonomous testing
CEO says Waymo dedicated to safe self-driving technology
SF leaders meet with self-driving car execs over safety
More uber
TECHNOLOGY
EXCLUSIVE: A look inside Salesforce's TrailheaDX
Menlo Park firefighters test mask that lets them see through smoke
Online privacy expert discusses results of personal data survey
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
More Technology
Top Stories
2-alarm fire prompts evacuations at hotel in Hayward
City of Sacramento on edge ahead of funeral for Stephon Clark
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Victim who died in Tesla crash had complained about auto-pilot
A's open the season versus Angels at Oakland Coliseum today
Study reveals restaurant meals can expose you to harmful chemicals
'Stay calm,' there's only a cheetah in your car
Search on for 3 missing kids after 5 killed in NorCal crash
7 On Your Side tax hotline today with Michael Finney
Show More
Fremont parents say school sex ed too graphic for students
Palo Alto police search for suspect in sexual assault of teen
UFO spotted over Arizona was 'just so bright'
74-year-old racer dies in crash at Sonoma Raceway event
EXCLUSIVE: A look inside Salesforce's TrailheaDX
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
More Photos