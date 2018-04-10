  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
San Jose State professor breaks down Zuckerberg's testimony

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg answered questions from lawmakers on Capitol Hill Tuesday. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg answered questions from lawmakers on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

Click here to read Mark Zuckerberg's prepared statements.

Doctor Mathew Cabot from San Jose State University sat down with ABC7 News to take a look at Zuckerberg's testimony and what it could mean for the future of Facebook.

Click the video viewer above to hear what Dr. Cabot had to say.

