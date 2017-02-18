SPACEX

SpaceX launch aborted just seconds before liftoff

EMBED </>More News Videos

The SpaceX rocket sits on launch pad 39A after a scrubbed launch attempt Saturday morning. (KTRK)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. --
SpaceX will have to wait at least another day to launch from NASA's historic moon pad.

Last-minute rocket trouble forced SpaceX to halt Saturday's countdown at Florida's Kennedy Space Center.

The unmanned Falcon rocket remains at Launch Complex 39A, waiting to soar on a space station delivery mission. It's the same pad where Americans flew to the moon almost a half-century ago, and where the shuttle program ended in 2011.

This will be SpaceX's first Florida launch since a rocket explosion last summer.

The next launch attempt could come as early as Sunday morning.
Related Topics:
technologyspaceSpaceXnasau.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPACEX
Leonardo DiCaprio says he is ready for trip to Mars
SpaceX announces plans for reusable spacecraft to take people to Mars
PHOTOS: SpaceX explosion seen for miles
SpaceX lands rocket at sea 2nd time after satellite launch
More SpaceX
TECHNOLOGY
Apple's developers conference returns to San Jose
Google CEO writes back to 7-year-old who wants a job
ABC7 KGO-TV Video duplication and footage licensing
NASA website lets public search for undiscovered worlds
More Technology
Top Stories
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Big-rigs keep rolling over at same spot, neighbors blame CalTrans
'Jane Roe' at center of decision that legalized abortion dies at 69
Man arrested for plotting to bomb Target stores
At least 4 dead as fierce Southern California storm causes flash floods
East Oakland gunman investigated for stalking during law school
Neighbor says Oakland police should have arrested shooter days ago
Stanford declines 'sanctuary campus' status
Show More
Fighters scrambled to intercept plane near Mar-a-Lago
VIDEO: Fire truck falls over side of SoCal freeway
Water officials race to release water from Anderson Reservoir
VIDEO: Car plummets into sinkhole in Southern California
Trump administration halts $674M Caltrain improvement grant
More News
Top Video
Weather forecast for Saturday evening
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Big-rigs keep rolling over at same spot, neighbors blame CalTrans
VIDEO: Fire truck falls over side of SoCal freeway
Water officials race to release water from Anderson Reservoir
More Video