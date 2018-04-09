FACEBOOK

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak shutting down Facebook account

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is shutting down his Facebook account as the social media giant struggles to cope with the worst privacy crisis in its history. (AP)

PALO ALTO, Calif. --
In an email to USA Today, Wozniak says Facebook makes a lot of advertising money from personal details provided by users. He says the "profits are all based on the user's info, but the users get none of the profits back."

RELATED: Facebook will tell you on Monday if your data was 'improperly shared' with Cambridge Analytica

Wozniak says he'd rather pay for Facebook. He says "Apple makes money off of good products, not off of you."

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify on Capitol Hill on Tuesday and Wednesday about the company's ongoing data-privacy scandal and how it failed to guard against other abuses of its service.

RELATED: Facebook privacy settings overhaul: Here's what you need to know

Facebook has announced technical changes intended to address privacy issues.

RELATED: How to delete your Facebook and more

