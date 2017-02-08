IPHONE

Study shows iPhone users could have tougher time finding dates

An iPhone 7 is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
If you're single and having a difficult time finding love, the problem might just be your phone.

According to Match.com, iPhone owners are 21 times more likely to judge others negatively for having an Android phone.

Those who have an Android are 15 times more likely to judge others negatively for having an iPhone.

Even worse, those who have older models of either smartphone are 56 percent less likely to get a date.

Researchers say Android and iPhone users just prefer to date someone with their taste in gadgets.
Related Topics:
technologyiphoneandroidcellphonedatingonline datingu.s. & worldCupertino
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
IPHONE
Apple's iPhone debuted 10 years ago today
Pro tips to get the most out of smartphone photos
Apple reportedly looking into building products in US
Woman buys house after selling iPhones bought by 20 boyfriends
More iphone
TECHNOLOGY
AT&T working on 5G wireless network using Air Gig
Lego Life is new social network for kids
Robot baristas serve coffee at San Francisco's Cafe X
Robot for senior citizens could decrease cost of growing old
More Technology
Top Stories
ABC7 News photographer describes terrifying landslide experience
San Francisco, San Jose may use speed enforcement cameras
Jeff Sessions confirmed as Attorney General despite strong opposition
Officials visited Oakland Ghost Ship warehouse many times before fire
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Rev. Jesse Jackson weighs in on Jeff Sessions controversy
LIST: Marin County school closures
Show More
9th Circuit won't issue decision today regarding Travel Ban
Michael Finney will answer consumer questions in Daly City
Number of potholes increase in the Bay Area
Giant Pothole blocking lanes on 580 in Livermore
CA high schooler dedicates 92 point game to sick classmate
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Major winter storms sweep across Bay Area
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
PHOTOS: Protests erupt at UC Berkeley, Milo Yiannopoulos event
More Photos