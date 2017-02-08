If you're single and having a difficult time finding love, the problem might just be your phone.According to Match.com, iPhone owners are 21 times more likely to judge others negatively for having an Android phone.Those who have an Android are 15 times more likely to judge others negatively for having an iPhone.Even worse, those who have older models of either smartphone are 56 percent less likely to get a date.Researchers say Android and iPhone users just prefer to date someone with their taste in gadgets.