FACEBOOK

TechCrunch Editor Josh Constine on Facebook's future

EMBED </>More Videos

TechCrunch Editor Josh Constine has covered Facebook for years and sat down with ABC7 News to discuss what's ahead for the social media giant. (KGO-TV)

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) --
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's prepared remarks are already in the public light ahead of Tuesday's testimony to Congress.

Click here to read Mark Zuckerberg's prepared statements.

TechCrunch Editor Josh Constine has covered Facebook for years and sat down with ABC7 News to discuss what's ahead for the social media giant.

Click the video viewer above to hear what Constine had to say.

RELATED: Facebook privacy settings overhaul: Here's what you need to know

Click here for more stories and videos related to Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyfacebooksocial mediacongressmark zuckerbergdata breachsecurity breachlawsuitcourtcourt casesenateMenlo ParkSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
How to delete your Facebook and more
Facebook scandal affected more users than thought: up to 87M
ICE accused of using Facebook to track undocumented immigrants
Concerns over Facebook data, privacy may prompt regulation
FACEBOOK
VIDEO: Apple co-founder explains why he's saying goodbye to Facebook
LIST: Members of Congress questioning Mark Zuckerberg
Steve Wozniak shutting down Facebook account
Mark Zuckerberg's testimony for Congress released
More facebook
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO: Apple co-founder explains why he's saying goodbye to Facebook
LIST: Members of Congress questioning Mark Zuckerberg
Steve Wozniak shutting down Facebook account
Child advocates ask FTC to investigate YouTube
More Technology
Top Stories
VIDEO: Apple co-founder explains why he's saying goodbye to Facebook
FBI says online hoax threatened violence at several Bay Area schools
Caravan draws attention to the plight of immigrants and immigrants
Police announce arrests in burglary spree across SF
Company keeps billing couple that died in North Bay wildfires
California police chiefs respond to proposed use of force bill
He was sentenced to life in jail, now is making a movie to inspire troubled youth
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
Show More
Mark Zuckerberg's testimony for Congress released
Sharks' Evander Kane eager for 1st playoffs in 9th season
Women can't be paid less than men based on past wages, court says
Bill Cosby paid accuser nearly $3.4M, prosecutor says
LIST: Members of Congress questioning Mark Zuckerberg
More News