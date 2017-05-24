SERENA WILLIAMS

Tennis star Serena Williams joins board of directors at SurveyMonkey, hopes to improve diversity

This is an undated image of Serena Williams at the SurveyMonkey headquarters.

by Chris Nguyen
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) --
Silicon Valley is buzzing after tennis superstar, Serena Williams, announced she was joining the online-polling firm SurveyMonkey, as a member of its board of directors. The 39-time Grand Slam winner and four-time Olympic medalist shared the news Wednesday morning on her social media platforms.

RELATED: Serena Williams photo sparks pregnancy speculation

Williams, 35, hopes to inspire change in Silicon Valley by encouraging tech companies to employ more women and minorities, especially in leadership roles.

"I feel like diversity is something I speak to," Williams told the Associated Press in an interview. "Change is always happening; change is always building. What is important to me is to be at the forefront of the change and to make it easier for the next person that comes behind me."

Many people are excited about the San Mateo-based company's decision to add Williams to its ranks as a corporate director.

"It's one more individual that children of color are able to look up to, and say, you know what, I absolutely can do it," says Janelle Johnson, Hayward resident.

Some are calling Wednesday's announcement a step in the right direction for Silicon Valley, an area where the majority of high-paying technology jobs have been traditionally filled by white and Asian men.

"We just need to get that visibility out there," said Nathalie Otala, Sunnyvale resident. "We need more women in the industry."

RELATED: Serena Williams surprises two guys to match at SF park

Williams brings her experience as a high-performing athlete, as well as an entrepreneur to the table. She's been more spending more time in the Bay Area in recent months, since becoming engaged to Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit.

"I have been really interested in getting involved in Silicon Valley for years, so I have been kind of in the wading waters," Williams said. "Now, I am jumping into the deep end of the pool. When I do something, I go all out."

Click here for more stories about Serena Williams.

Related Topics:
technologytennisserena williamssilicon valleytechnologySan Mateo
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SERENA WILLIAMS
Serena Williams accepts position on SurveyMonkey board
Serena Williams photo sparks pregnancy speculation
Serena Williams surprises two guys to match at SF park
Serena Williams bests sister Venus for Australian Open championship
More serena williams
TECHNOLOGY
This Day In History: The Brooklyn Bridge opens
Facebook Safety Check activated after reported explosion at Ariana Grande concert
Google unveils new products at developers conference in Mountain View
Google unveils new products at developers conference in Mountain View
More Technology
Top Stories
Oakland police say boy shot while out walking puppy
Rescue crews say Prius driver fortunate after San Rafael bus accident
ISIS sets sights on Vegas Strip for possible terror targets
Danville bank robbery suspect identified as female ex-cop
Oakland offers $25,000 in grants for artists to create public murals
Billions in unclaimed property awaits reunion with rightful owners
Napa County officials investigating botulism death
Show More
8 California guards, 7 inmates sent to hospital after attack
Building deemed safe after bomb threat at SFSU
Cal rugby player partially paralyzed during game to begin rehab soon
SFPD searches industrial area of Bayview for missing Uber driver
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in South San Francisco
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Amsterdam Rainbow Dress displayed at SF City Hall
PHOTOS: Dubs art on display at Oakland exhibit
PHOTOS: 2017 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
'Pirates of the Caribbean' wedding hits all the marks
More Photos