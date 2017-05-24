“Naturally, her first move as board member was to poll her followers via— what else—her first SurveyMonkey link.” https://t.co/iUEJjJ47VC — SurveyMonkey (@SurveyMonkey) May 24, 2017

Thrilled to join the @SurveyMonkey board! Looking forward to working w/the team to ask the important questions 💡#embracetheanswer pic.twitter.com/socE5WqfHp — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) May 24, 2017

Silicon Valley is buzzing after tennis superstar, Serena Williams, announced she was joining the online-polling firm SurveyMonkey, as a member of its board of directors. The 39-time Grand Slam winner and four-time Olympic medalist shared the news Wednesday morning on her social media platforms.Williams, 35, hopes to inspire change in Silicon Valley by encouraging tech companies to employ more women and minorities, especially in leadership roles."I feel like diversity is something I speak to," Williams told the Associated Press in an interview. "Change is always happening; change is always building. What is important to me is to be at the forefront of the change and to make it easier for the next person that comes behind me."Many people are excited about the San Mateo-based company's decision to add Williams to its ranks as a corporate director."It's one more individual that children of color are able to look up to, and say, you know what, I absolutely can do it," says Janelle Johnson, Hayward resident.Some are calling Wednesday's announcement a step in the right direction for Silicon Valley, an area where the majority of high-paying technology jobs have been traditionally filled by white and Asian men."We just need to get that visibility out there," said Nathalie Otala, Sunnyvale resident. "We need more women in the industry."Williams brings her experience as a high-performing athlete, as well as an entrepreneur to the table. She's been more spending more time in the Bay Area in recent months, since becoming engaged to Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit."I have been really interested in getting involved in Silicon Valley for years, so I have been kind of in the wading waters," Williams said. "Now, I am jumping into the deep end of the pool. When I do something, I go all out."