SCHOLARSHIP

Tune opens scholarship to female computer science students

SEATTLE (KGO) --
A tech marketing firm in Seattle hopes to expand diversity in the tech industry by setting up a hub just for female students.

RELATED: Venture capitalist apologizes for controversial gender advice

Tune is offering free housing, food, laptops, and mentoring to six women who are pursuing computer science undergraduate degrees.

They live in a home near the University of Washington.

The company's founders said just one quarter of all computing jobs are held by women and that needs to change.

They hope the home will be a safe space for the students to collaborate.

The program is set up to grow each year, allowing more young women to pursue tech careers.

Click here if you or someone you know would like to apply.

The deadline is Apr. 1.
Related Topics:
technologywomenjobsbusinessscholarshipSeattle
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SCHOLARSHIP
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
YAGP brings high stakes, high pressure ballet to San Mateo
NCAA agrees to historic $209M settlement over scholarship shortages
About ABC7 Star Scholars
More scholarship
TECHNOLOGY
Silicon Valley leaders gather to discuss region's future
Snapchat IPO may inspire Bay Area tech companies to go public
Facebook rolls out suicide-prevention tools
Study shows Silicon Valley residents manage money well
More Technology
Top Stories
SFPD needs help identifying brazen attempted robbery suspect
Highway 101 in Palo Alto reopens after dump truck crash
First openly HIV positive SF Supervisor reflects on 'When We Rise'
Colin Kaepernick opts out of contract with 49ers
'When We Rise' tells emotional story of San Francisco LGBT rights movement
Alameda Co. Deputy Michael Foley laid to rest
Oakland makes "coolest" small, medium city list
Show More
Prius Challenge brings slow, efficient racing to Sonoma Raceway
Silicon Valley leaders gather to discuss region's future
Pence used private email to conduct state business
Oakland college defends rights for transgender students
Undocumented dad taken by ICE while dropping kids off at school
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: CHP teams up with OPD to feed East Bay homeless
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
More Photos