Tune opens scholarship to female computer science students

SEATTLE (KGO) --A tech marketing firm in Seattle hopes to expand diversity in the tech industry by setting up a hub just for female students.
Tune is offering free housing, food, laptops, and mentoring to six women who are pursuing computer science undergraduate degrees.
They live in a home near the University of Washington.
The company's founders said just one quarter of all computing jobs are held by women and that needs to change.
They hope the home will be a safe space for the students to collaborate.
The program is set up to grow each year, allowing more young women to pursue tech careers.
Click here if you or someone you know would like to apply.
The deadline is Apr. 1.