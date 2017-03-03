Tune opens scholarship to female computer science students

A tech marketing firm in Seattle hopes to expand diversity in the tech industry by setting up a hub just for female students.Tune is offering free housing, food, laptops, and mentoring to six women who are pursuing computer science undergraduate degrees.They live in a home near the University of Washington.The company's founders said just one quarter of all computing jobs are held by women and that needs to change.They hope the home will be a safe space for the students to collaborate.The program is set up to grow each year, allowing more young women to pursue tech careers.