TWITTER STORY: Google introduces wireless headphones in San Francisco

A Google event is seen in San Francisco on Wednesday, October 4, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Google introduced wireless headphones at an event in San Francisco Wednesday as its new line of Pixel smartphones joins the shift away from a headphone jack.

(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
