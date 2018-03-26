FACEBOOK

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg invited to testify at Senate Judiciary Committee hearing

This is an undated image of Mark Zuckerberg. (KGO-TV)

MENLO PARK, Calif. --
The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee says he's invited Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify at a hearing next month on data privacy.

Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa says the April 10 hearing will cover how consumer data is collected, retained and distributed for commercial use. He says the hearing also will examine what steps companies like Facebook can do to better protect personal information.

TIPS: How to unlink Facebook account from third party apps

Grassley's committee is the third congressional panel to seek Zuckerberg's testimony in the wake of a privacy scandal involving Cambridge Analytica, a Trump-connected data-mining company.

RELATED: FTC opens investigation into Facebook data protections

Several Judiciary Committee members had pressed Grassley to hold the hearing.

Grassley says he's also invited Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Facebook.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyfacebookmark zuckerbergdata breachsecurity breachlawsuitcourtcourt casePresident Donald Trumpdonald trumppoliticssenateMenlo Park
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Rep. Swalwell calls on social media companies to protect elections
How to delete your Facebook and more
Zuckerberg admits mistakes, promises steps to limit Facebook data sharing
STATEMENT: Facebook CEO admits mistakes in light of privacy scandal
Facebook facing user, lawmaker scrutiny over data use
TIPS: How to unlink Facebook account from third party apps
Facebook to hold emergency meeting after allegations of data harvesting
FACEBOOK
Concerns over Facebook data, privacy may prompt regulation
Rep. Swalwell calls on social media companies to protect elections
Facebook could be slapped with a $2 trillion fine
How to delete your Facebook and more
More facebook
TECHNOLOGY
Arizona governor suspends Uber from autonomous testing
Concerns over Facebook data, privacy may prompt regulation
New smartphone app to help schools facing active shooters
New survey asks how people feel about Artificial Intelligence
More Technology
Top Stories
Venue owner on SF's Broadway says club next door is source of fights
SUV pulled from Lake Merritt after couple found dead
Wife speaks after man who ran off with teen girl charged
Bay Area doctors making big impact in Mali
Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
Fire chief: Tesla crash shows electric car fires could strain department resources
March roars after a parched February
San Francisco 'March for our Lives' organizer talks about event
Show More
San Mateo schools on alert after alleged shooting threat
West Contra Costa School District considers removing school resource officers
Concerns over Facebook data, privacy may prompt regulation
New smartphone app to help schools facing active shooters
Arizona governor suspends Uber from autonomous testing
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
More Photos