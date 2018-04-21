Search on for suspect after teen stabbed to death in Sebastopol

Anthony William Ibach, 18, of Sebastopol, Calif. is seen in this undated image next to an undated image of a vehicle related to a stabbing death on Saturday, April 21, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SEBASTOPOL, Calif. --
A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death in Sebastopol Saturday afternoon and police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene, police reported.

Officers responded to the stabbing at about 12:30 p.m. in a parking lot on Bodega Avenue near West Hills Circle.

The victim, Cory Alan Vaughn of Sebastopol, suffered significant stab wounds and died at the scene. An "associate" was giving Vaughn CPR, police said, but medics arrived and they were not able to resuscitate him.

Witnesses told police that there was a fight in the parking lot and disturbance at a nearby house party.

Anthony William Ibach, 18, of Sebastopol, allegedly fought the victim and stabbed him during the altercation. Ibach then fled the scene in a burgundy BMW sedan with a sun roof, according to police.

Police described him as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes who is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds.

Officers said Ibach is armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts should not approach him. Instead, they should contact Sebastopol police at (707) 829-4400.
