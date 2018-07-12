Babysitting teens accused of abusing 1-year-old and taunting her with a Taser

EMBED </>More Videos

Snapchat video shows three babysitting teens abusing a 1-year-old child and terrorizing her with a taser. (KTRK)

CONWAY, Arkansas --
An Arkansas mother is distraught after the teens that were supposed to watch her daughter instead slapped and tormented her. They recorded the abuse and shared it on social media.

Elyssia Watkins is still trying to comprehend what happened to her 1-year-old daughter.

"I couldn't even stay at work today," Watkins told KARK-TV. "Just keep thinking about it."

Conway police arrested three babysitting teens after the Snapchat video surfaced Monday. The video showed one of the teens pretending to poke the toddler with a taser.

The child can be seen screaming with her arms stretched out looking for help.

In another video, a teen can be seen doing the toddler's hair then slapping the child in the back of the head.

Both videos are followed by laughter and covered with laughing emojis.

"Why do they think it's a laughing matter?" Watkins said.

She learned about the abuse after a friend showed her the video.

"They do need to go to jail," Watkins added.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child neglectchild endangermentsnapchatsocial mediau.s. & worldtaserArkansas
Top Stories
Hundreds show up for Build-A-Bear 'Pay Your Age' Day deal in San Jose
Mother drowned her 2 children before hanging herself
Update: Build-A-Bear closes lines for 'Pay Your Age' Day
1 killed in construction accident at preschool parking lot in Palo Alto
3-year-old boy struck in head by bullet fragments in Oakland
Suspected Golden State Killer to make court appearance in Sacramento
Fawn recovering after getting stuck in fence
Mom tried to sell 2-year-old daughter for sex for $1,200
Show More
Heart-wrenching photo shows parents' final moments with ailing daughter
Mother, daughter killed after boulder falls off moving truck
Charges against Stormy Daniels dismissed after arrest at strip club, lawyer says
Report: BART board to discuss bus service to help during early bird shut down
Crews make progress containing County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa
More News