Tejano star Selena's brother in custody after courthouse arrival

In Neuces County, A.B. Quintanilla awaits a judge's ruling on how and when he'll be released. (KTRK)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas --
A.B. Quintanilla, the eldest brother of the slain queen of Tejano music Selena, is in the custody of deputies in Nueces County.

Quintanilla, who was listed this month on a Top 10 fugitives list, showed up for a scheduled court hearing this morning and soon found himself in handcuffs.

Deputies said the record producer and musician was wanted for contempt of court and non-payment of child support.

Authorities said the 53-year-old is being held on contempt of court, and is still in custody with no bond.

AB Quintanilla, the older brother of the slain queen of Tejano music Selena, is a wanted man in Texas.



A judge will decide when and under what conditions to release him.

Quintanilla was a part of Selena y Los Dinos, which launched his youngest sister toward stardom, and went on to start Los Kumbia Kings.

Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, the youngest child of the Quintanilla family, was murdered by Yolanda Saldivar in a hotel room in Corpus Christi on March 31, 1995.

