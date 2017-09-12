CRIME

Tenderloin shooting leads to car crash, panic in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

There was panic and confusion Tuesday morning in the Tenderloin near Union Square as a passenger in a moving car was shot and wounded. That car eventually crashed into other vehicles. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
There was panic and confusion Tuesday morning in the Tenderloin near Union Square as a passenger in a moving car was shot and wounded. That car eventually crashed into other vehicles.

RELATED: Man hospitalized after shooting in San Francisco near Union Square

Police were called around 6:30 a.m. when Tenderloin resident Alfie Duran Dixon heard gunfire. "Three big shots," he said. "It must have been a big gun because it was a real, real loud boom. Three of them."

Dixon saw a silver car speeding down O'Farrell Street.

"I looked out the window and saw the car spinning down toward Union Square," Dixon added.

As it approached Cyrl Magnin Alley the car crashed almost simultaneously into two other cars.

"A woman comes out and she's frantically pleading for help saying, 'Someone else is in the car,'" said accident victim Elliot Urbina.

RELATED: SF activist known as 'Bubbles' in LGBTQ community shot dead

Emil Zapanta was making deliveries in his truck which was stopped at the intersection. He too says the woman was screaming for help. He says she screamed about her husband getting shot. "It was crazy, it was horrible," Zapanta told ABC7 News.

An ambulance took the male passenger to the hospital. Police roped off the intersection as they conducted their investigation.

It's the second shooting in four days in the Tenderloin.

Saturday, activist and DJ Anthony Torres, known in the LGBTQ community as "Bubbles" was shot to death at the corner of Larkin and Myrtle streets.

Police have yet to arrest anyone but they say the investigation indicates it was not a hate crime.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crimetransgenderlive musicentertainmentlgbtlgbtqcommunityshootingdeadly shootingSFPDSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
SF man known as 'Bubbles' in LGBT community shot dead
Man hospitalized after shooting in San Francisco's Union Square
CRIME
Man hospitalized after shooting in San Francisco's Union Square
Police share picture of Hurricane Irma looters in jail
Man shot while protecting pregnant wife from robber
Police share picture of alleged Hurricane Irma looters in jail
More crime
Top Stories
Justices allow Trump administration ban on most refugees
More thunder, lightning expected in Bay Area tonight
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Woman who helped end federal gay marriage ban dies at age 88
Large brush fire sparked by lightning in San Mateo County
Boy found dead after watching mom get beaten, thrown from cliff
Confiscated Bengal tiger cub gets new playmate
New Warriors jerseys to feature advertising
Show More
Breakthrough in helicopter technology comes to ABC7
Apple unveils newest iPhones and watch
Apple unveils new iPhones at event in Cupertino
Lightning strikes across Bay Area cause residents to lose power
PHOTOS: Product launch event at Apple headquarters
More News
Top Video
More thunder, lightning expected in Bay Area tonight
Lightning strikes across Bay Area cause residents to lose power
Apple unveils newest iPhones and watch
Woman who helped end federal gay marriage ban dies at age 88
More Video