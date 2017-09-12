SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --There was panic and confusion Tuesday morning in the Tenderloin near Union Square as a passenger in a moving car was shot and wounded. That car eventually crashed into other vehicles.
Police were called around 6:30 a.m. when Tenderloin resident Alfie Duran Dixon heard gunfire. "Three big shots," he said. "It must have been a big gun because it was a real, real loud boom. Three of them."
Dixon saw a silver car speeding down O'Farrell Street.
"I looked out the window and saw the car spinning down toward Union Square," Dixon added.
As it approached Cyrl Magnin Alley the car crashed almost simultaneously into two other cars.
"A woman comes out and she's frantically pleading for help saying, 'Someone else is in the car,'" said accident victim Elliot Urbina.
Emil Zapanta was making deliveries in his truck which was stopped at the intersection. He too says the woman was screaming for help. He says she screamed about her husband getting shot. "It was crazy, it was horrible," Zapanta told ABC7 News.
An ambulance took the male passenger to the hospital. Police roped off the intersection as they conducted their investigation.
It's the second shooting in four days in the Tenderloin.
Saturday, activist and DJ Anthony Torres, known in the LGBTQ community as "Bubbles" was shot to death at the corner of Larkin and Myrtle streets.
Police have yet to arrest anyone but they say the investigation indicates it was not a hate crime.