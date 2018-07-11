Toddler injured after self-inflicted gunshot wound in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office say the toddler injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound is son of a sergeant. (KTRK)

HOCKLEY, Texas --
The stepson of a Harris County Sheriff's Office sergeant was injured in an apparent self-inflicted shooting Tuesday evening.

RELATED: 2-year-old in Texas dies from self-inflected gunshot wound

Deputies with the same agency responded to the 31000 block of Dunham Lake Drive in Hockley around 6:30 p.m.

One parent was home with the boy, but it's not clear where the gun was being kept, a sheriff's spokesman said.


It's also not clear whether it was a privately owned weapon or a service firearm used in the shooting

The boy's current condition is not known, but he was air lifted to the medical center around 7:00 p.m.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child shotchild injuredgunsu.s. & worldgun violenceTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Police: 2-year-old in Fresno dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Police: 2-year-old in Texas dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Top Stories
3-year-old boy hospitalized after shooting in East Oakland
Stormy Daniels will plead not guilty after arrest at strip club, lawyer says
Report: BART board to discuss bus service to help during early bird shut down
Trump declares NATO a 'fine-tuned machine' at end of summit
Happy Birthday, Malala! 5 ways she inspires us
Army to roll out new gender-neutral physical fitness test
Anti-Semitic robocalls on behalf of GOP congressional candidate make rounds in East Bay
Set in Oakland, Premiering in Oakland: 'Blindspotting' actors share pride
Show More
South Bay business owners say bike lane improvement plans could be bad for business
VIDEO: Bolts of lightning electrify Colorado neighborhood
Can BART really stop drug use on its trains?
Santa Rosa wildfire victims take on utilities, state legislature
XO Festival fizzles out after venue pulls plug in Antioch
More News