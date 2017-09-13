HURRICANE HARVEY

Texas woman uses couponing skills to help Harvey victims

EMBED </>More Videos

This 'extreme couponer' shops to provide necessities for hurricane survivors. (Kimberly Gager)

Coupons are for more than just saving money for a San Antonio woman who is using her shopping hobby to aid those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Kimberly Gager saw a great need and decided to use coupons to fill her garage with diapers, soap, toothpaste, detergent and other personal hygiene supplies. Through word of mouth and social media, families have been able to receive much needed supplies. Gager has been able to help nearly 30 different families and groups.

Bridget Martinez and her family were able to receive diapers and other supplies from Gager. The Martinez family's home was severely damaged by the storm.

"I looked her up on Facebook, sent her a message this morning, and she responded right away. Two hours later, here she is," Martinez, 30, told ABC News. "I am very grateful. These are necessities that we don't have the cash for right now."

Gager understands the needs of families affected by Harvey because she lost her Virginia home to Hurricane Floyd in 1999.

"It was horrific. I lost everything in the flood. I was living in military housing at the time because I was in the Navy. The entire apartment complex was flooded," she recalled. "I was looking at all the stories and pictures of houses and everything under water in Harvey and knew I had to do something."

Gager is accepting donations in hopes of helping more people. She now wants to extend a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Irma.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hurricanehurricane harveyhurricane irmafeel goodcouponsgood samaritan
Load Comments
HURRICANE HARVEY
PHOTOS: Celebs at Hand in Hand hurricane fundraiser
USF student fills truck with supplies for Harvey victims
Beyonce to headline Harvey, Irma relief telethon on ABC7 tonight
'Houston is my home': Beyonce gives to relief efforts
More hurricane harvey
Top Stories
Oakland A's announce plans to build new stadium near Laney College
6 die at Florida nursing home in Irma's sweltering aftermath
Off-duty police officer shoots suspect in Antioch
San Mateo County officials pass cellphone ban in crosswalks
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
PHOTOS: Look back at San Rafael's historic firehouse before demolition
Boy Scouts sued after teen dies on quest to become Eagle Scout
EXCLUSIVE: Giants fan's epic wedding proposal spreads love
Show More
Breakthrough in helicopter technology comes to ABC7
Irma evacuee wins lottery after buying ticket in NC
Hundreds of Alameda residents warned to not use water
USF student fills truck with supplies for Harvey victims
Study: Grandparents who babysit live longer
More News
Top Video
6 die at Florida nursing home in Irma's sweltering aftermath
Happy Fortune Cookie Day!
Boy Scouts sued after teen dies on quest to become Eagle Scout
Study: Grandparents who babysit live longer
More Video