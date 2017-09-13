Texas woman uses couponing skills to help Harvey victims

Kimberly Gager saw a great need and decided to use coupons to fill her garage with diapers, soap, toothpaste, detergent and other personal hygiene supplies. Through word of mouth and social media, families have been able to receive much needed supplies. Gager has been able to help nearly 30 different families and groups.
Bridget Martinez and her family were able to receive diapers and other supplies from Gager. The Martinez family's home was severely damaged by the storm.
"I looked her up on Facebook, sent her a message this morning, and she responded right away. Two hours later, here she is," Martinez, 30, told ABC News. "I am very grateful. These are necessities that we don't have the cash for right now."
Gager understands the needs of families affected by Harvey because she lost her Virginia home to Hurricane Floyd in 1999.
"It was horrific. I lost everything in the flood. I was living in military housing at the time because I was in the Navy. The entire apartment complex was flooded," she recalled. "I was looking at all the stories and pictures of houses and everything under water in Harvey and knew I had to do something."
Gager is accepting donations in hopes of helping more people. She now wants to extend a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Irma.