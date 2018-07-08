U.S. & WORLD

Thai soccer team: These are the players and coach stuck in a flooded cave

EMBED </>More Videos

Photos from social media show the 12 members of a Thai youth soccer team and their coach, all of whom have been trapped in a partially flooded cave in northern Thailand for weeks. (Social media photo)

MAE SAI, Thailand --
ABC News has identified photos from social media showing the 12 members of a Thai youth soccer team and their coach who have been trapped in a partially flooded cave in northern Thailand for weeks.

The photos show the team's coach, 25-year-old Eakkapon Chanwong, as well as players Mongkol Boonbiam, Songpong Jaiwong, Ponchai Kumluang, Pipat Pothi, Duangpetch Promthep, Adul Samon, Panumat Sangdee, Peerapat Sompiangjai, Prajak Sutham, Nuttawut Takamsong, Chanin Wiboonrungrueng and Eakkarat Wongsukchan.

The boys and their coach became trapped on June 23 when they went exploring in the cave after a soccer game. Monsoon flooding cut off their escape and prevented rescuers from finding them for almost 10 days. The only way to reach them was by navigating dark and tight passageways filled with muddy water and strong currents, as well as oxygen-depleted air.



Before rescue operations began on Sunday, Thai officials repeatedly said that a quick underwater evacuation of the boys, aged 11-16, and their coach was needed because of the possibility that access to the cave could soon close again due to flooding from seasonal monsoon rains.

"The plan that I've held on to from the beginning is that we have to bring the kids out and the determining factor of this plan is to have as little water as possible," Chiang Rai acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said, adding that floodwaters have been drained as much as possible.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldyouth soccerfloodingrescuesoccerwater rescue
U.S. & WORLD
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Korean War soldier finally laid to rest decades after his death
Croatia beats Russia, will face England in World Cup semifinal
WHOA! Fisher loses her catch to shark in spectacular fashion
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 4 Thai soccer playrs rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News