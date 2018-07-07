A Thai governor says the operation to bring out 12 schoolboys and their soccer coach from deep inside a cave where they have been trapped for two weeks has begun.The acting Chiang Rai governor has told reporters "today is D-Day" with 13 foreigners and five Thai divers taking part in the rescue. He says the divers went in at 10 a.m. local time on Sunday and the boys will gradually come out accompanied by two divers each.Earlier, Thai authorities asked media to leave the area around the entrance of the cave.Dozens of divers have arrived at the cave on Sunday morning local time.Thai officials said Saturday they are worried that heavy monsoon rain could soon make the job even more difficult and they may need to quickly rescue the boys and the soccer coach from a partially flooded cave by helping them make risky dives to safety.The boys, ages 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach became stranded when they went exploring in the cave after a practice game. Monsoon flooding cut off their escape and prevented rescuers from finding them for almost 10 days.