Thailand cave rescue: 7th person rescued by divers, ABC News reports

A dive team brought a seventh person out of a cave in Thailand and were working at lightning speed to recover a coach and other soccer teammates still trapped underground, according to ABC News.The latest rescue was completed just after 5 p.m. local time, 6 p.m. Eastern time, a source close to the rescue operation said, about six hours after divers entered the jungle cave to resume the operation to save the remaining members of the soccer team that has now been in the cavern for 17 days.Earlier, Chiang Rai acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said the second phase began at 11 a.m. and authorities "hope to hear good news in the next few hours.""All conditions are still as good as they were yesterday," Narongsak told a news conference. "The boys' strength, the plan - today we are ready like before. And we will do it faster because we are afraid of the rain."Authorities have been rushing to extract the boys, ages 11-16, and their coach from the cave as the annual monsoon bears down on the mountainous region in far northern Chiang Rai province. Workers have been laboring around the clock to pump water out of the cave, and authorities said Monday that heavy downpours overnight did not raise water levels inside.The four boys pulled from the cave Sunday