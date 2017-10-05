EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2493766" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Did Las Vegas gunman target other music festivals? Watch this report from ABC News during Action News at Noon on October 5, 2017.

This undated image shows Stacee and Vinnie Etcheber. The Novato, Calif. mother was killed in the Las Vegas shooting on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.

Days after Sunday's shooting in Las Vegas, a California man has been reunited with his lost therapy dog.Rou ran off during the chaos and gunfire.Her owner, Ryan Needham, refused to go back to California until he found her.So for four days, he drove around and followed hundreds of tips that came in through e-mail, Facebook and Twitter.She was finally spotted Wednesday night in a field not far from Mandalay Bay, near where the gunman killed 58 people."We saw her run by as we were talking, and I had jumped over the fence, just kind of running from people, but as soon as I was calling her, I kneeled down, and she ran straight to me and jumped into my arms," Needham said.Needham has been living out of his truck for days.Now both of them can finally go home!