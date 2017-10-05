LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Therapy dog lost during Las Vegas shooting heading home

EMBED </>More Videos

Therapy dog lost during Vegas shooting heading home. Watch this report from Action News at Noon on October 5, 2017. (WPVI)

LAS VEGAS --
Days after Sunday's shooting in Las Vegas, a California man has been reunited with his lost therapy dog.

Rou ran off during the chaos and gunfire.
VIDEO: Family says Las Vegas shooting victim Stacee Etcheber likely died trying to help others

Her owner, Ryan Needham, refused to go back to California until he found her.

So for four days, he drove around and followed hundreds of tips that came in through e-mail, Facebook and Twitter.

EMBED More News Videos

Did Las Vegas gunman target other music festivals? Watch this report from ABC News during Action News at Noon on October 5, 2017.



She was finally spotted Wednesday night in a field not far from Mandalay Bay, near where the gunman killed 58 people.

"We saw her run by as we were talking, and I had jumped over the fence, just kind of running from people, but as soon as I was calling her, I kneeled down, and she ran straight to me and jumped into my arms," Needham said.

PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas

Needham has been living out of his truck for days.

This undated image shows Stacee and Vinnie Etcheber. The Novato, Calif. mother was killed in the Las Vegas shooting on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.



Now both of them can finally go home!

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Las Vegas mass shooting.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootinggun violenceu.s. & worldlas vegaslas vegas mass shootingLas VegasNevada
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Investigators trying to find what set off Vegas gunman
Worst mass shootings in U.S. history
Eyewitness video shows moment of Las Vegas shooting
Number to call to check on loved ones in Las Vegas
What we know about Las Vegas mass shooting gunman
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING
Friends remember Las Vegas shooting victim as the mama of their "crue"
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
Las Vegas shooting victim stands for Trump despite leg injury
Las Vegas gunman booked hotel rooms during Lollapalooza
More las vegas mass shooting
Top Stories
Friends remember Las Vegas shooting victim as the mama of their "crue"
Chinese fans flock to see Golden State Warriors
Bay Area native pilots gear up for high-flying SF Fleet Week
Commuters confused about new express lanes coming to I-680
Jeff Sessions ends transgender workplace protections
Berkeley Center for New Media hosts free speech discussion at UC Berkeley
Conservative student organization sues UC Berkeley after 'Free Speech Week'
Why this year's Harvest Moon will be unique
Show More
Las Vegas gunman booked hotel rooms during Lollapalooza
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2017
Gov. Brown signs bill expanding protections for undocumented immigrants
VIDEO: What is San Francisco's Fleet Week?
Dannon breaks ties with Cam Newton after he laughed at female reporter's question
More News
Top Video
Chinese fans flock to see Golden State Warriors
Berkeley Center for New Media hosts free speech discussion at UC Berkeley
Bay Area native pilots gear up for high-flying SF Fleet Week
Commuters confused about new express lanes coming to I-680
More Video