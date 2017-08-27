A power outage has been reported Sunday afternoon in San Francisco, officials with the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management said.As of 4:10 p.m. the outage affected thousands of people in the Sunset, Haight Ashbury, Richmond and Eureka Valley/Dolores Heights neighborhoods, according to a PG&E outage map and emergency managers.An explosion underneath a manhole cover occurred around the same time as the outage, but PG&E could not confirm that the outage was related to the explosion.PG&E crews are working to restore power, and the power was estimated to have been fixed by 4:30 p.m.Clickto see the outage map.