Thousands without power in San Francisco neighborhoods

This image shows a map of power outages in San Francisco on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. (pge.com)

A power outage has been reported Sunday afternoon in San Francisco, officials with the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management said.

As of 4:10 p.m. the outage affected thousands of people in the Sunset, Haight Ashbury, Richmond and Eureka Valley/Dolores Heights neighborhoods, according to a PG&E outage map and emergency managers.

An explosion underneath a manhole cover occurred around the same time as the outage, but PG&E could not confirm that the outage was related to the explosion.

PG&E crews are working to restore power, and the power was estimated to have been fixed by 4:30 p.m.

