CHILD DEATH

Toddler murder case prompts showdown outside Fresno court

EMBED </>More Videos

Gage Hurtado faced murder charges for the first time, but he postponed entering a plea for a couple weeks while he tries to hire his own attorney. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. --
A toddler murder case prompted a loud courthouse showdown Monday, but the case is stuck in limbo for now.

Gage Hurtado faced murder charges for the first time, but he postponed entering a plea for a couple weeks while he tries to hire his own attorney. But as soon as he was done, things got heated in the hallway.

There were two sides with two agendas meeting at one showdown. On Monday, Gage Hurtado stood to face charges he murdered a toddler.

On one side sat a man supporting him and peddling accusations aimed at the child's mother instead. On the other side, a great uncle to Julius Lopez couldn't believe what he overheard.

"Anger, frustration," Juan Bautista told Hurtado. "You know what you did. Man up. Be a man about it. Don't be hiding behind anybody."

Bautista had a strong reaction to seeing Hurtado and hearing someone speak on his behalf. But he told Action News Anchor Corin Hoggard, Hurtado looked scared and alone as he tried to pass the buck for what happened to one-year-old Julius.

The boy died from blunt force trauma last week, and since then, every day seems to deliver his family new pain.

"Nikki's devastated," he said. "We're just hurt, saddened by what had happened and what's coming out in the details of this story. How can someone hurt a child?"

Hurtado's now supposed to enter a plea in October.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child deathcrimemurdercourtcourt casefamilyfightFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CHILD DEATH
Police: Toddler, dad both die from shooting themselves
Judge says Jahi McMath deemed brain dead may still be alive
Mom of slain South Pasadena boy speaks out
The faces of those we lost during Harvey
More child death
Top Stories
FBI report shows San Jose battling rise in violent crime
Trump meets with Spain's prime minister
No vote this week on GOP health care bill
SF becomes 1st city in nation to sue Equifax over data breach
Equifax dumps CEO in wake of damaging data breach
4 NCAA coaches among 10 accused of fraud, corruption
Conservative activists to take part in rally at Cal today
Bay Bridge toll collector hit by car in parking lot
Show More
Firefighters battle 2,000-acre Canyon Fire near Anaheim-Corona border
Report: Warriors undecided about protest in preseason opener
Pres. Trump to visit hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico
Baby found in car seat on side of highway with cash
Trump wants rule to stop NFL players from kneeling during anthem
More News
Top Video
FBI report shows San Jose battling rise in violent crime
Equifax dumps CEO in wake of damaging data breach
4 NCAA coaches among 10 accused of fraud, corruption
Bay Bridge toll collector hit by car in parking lot
More Video