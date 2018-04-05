Top Pruitt aide resigns amid growing scandal at EPA: Sources

KATHERINE FAULDERS
A top aide to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt abruptly resigned last week, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Samantha Dravis served as senior counsel and associate administrator in the EPA's Office of Policy and was seen as one of Pruitt's closest aides. The Washington Post first reported on Dravis' departure.

"It has been an honor to serve in this role at EPA, and I am enormously grateful for the opportunity. I wish Administrator Pruitt and all of the public servants at EPA the very best," Dravis said in a statement.

Pruitt has been the focus of mounting questions since last week when ABC News first reported his sweetheart deal at a $50 a night prime Capitol Hill townhouse that's co-owned by the wife of lobbyist who has represented energy companies.
This is a developing story, please refresh for updates
