Top stories update: Monday

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Monday, March 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Rex C. Curry)

Top Stories
Threat to 'shoot up a school' causes shelter-in-place in San Mateo
Dusty Baker reportedly returning to Giants as special adviser
FTC confirms investigation into Facebook's privacy practices
Porn star Stormy Daniels details alleged encounter with Trump
A's interested in buying entire Oakland Coliseum site
Tree falls on man at daughter's softball game in Alameda
VIDEO: Man gets trapped between 2 buildings in Hawaii
Baby shot while sitting in mom's car outside barber shop
VIDEO: Scenes from 'March for our Lives' events in Bay Area
San Mateo deputies: 2 inmates who walked away from correctional facility located
US expels 60 Russian diplomats, orders closure of Seattle consulate
CEO says Waymo dedicated to safe self-driving technology
1 dead, 1 hurt in stabbing at San Francisco church
Top Video
