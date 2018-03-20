Top stories update: Tuesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are your top Bay Area stories. (KGO-TV)

Here are your top Bay Area stories for Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man arrested in San Rafael freeway shooting
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Robots in action at some Bay Area Walmart stores
Spring off to wet start as storms move through Bay Area
TIPS: How to unlink Facebook account from third party apps
AccuWeather forecast: Storm door opens today
Oakland students affected by gun violence heading to D.C.
Appellate court justices to decide if Persky recall stays on June 5 ballot
Show More
These five species are critically endangered
5 adults in critical after multi-vehicle crash in San Francisco
Crews battle fire at vacant warehouse in San Jose
SF supervisor apologizes for criticism of firefighters in North Beach blaze
Gunman dead, 2 students wounded in Maryland school shooting
More News
Top Video
Man arrested in San Rafael freeway shooting
5 adults in critical after multi-vehicle crash in San Francisco
Spring off to wet start as storms move through Bay Area
San Francisco 49ers hold news conference with Richard Sherman
More Video