Topless protester taken into custody after charging Bill Cosby

Bill Cosby, center, looks as a protester is detained in the bush after arriving for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, April 9, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.

A protester is detained as Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.

A topless protester with "Women's Lives Matter" written on her body jumped a barricade and got within a few feet of Bill Cosby on Monday as the comedian walked into a suburban Philadelphia courthouse for the start of his sexual assault retrial.The unidentified woman ran in front of Cosby toward a bank of TV cameras, but was intercepted by sheriff's deputies and led away in handcuffs.Cosby seemed startled by the commotion as a half-dozen protesters chanted at him.Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt praised deputies for their quick action, but urged court officials to increase security. "It's a different world. Things have changed," Wyatt told The Associated Press, referring to recent mass shootings and other episodes. "You never know who's going to want to make a name for themselves."The disruption came ahead of opening statements, which were delayed while the judge sorted through allegations raised late Friday that a juror told a woman during jury selection that he thought Cosby was guilty.Cosby's lawyers want the juror removed from the case.