Toronto police say 10 dead after van plows into pedestrians

Police say 10 people have been confirmed dead and at least 15 were injured after a van in Toronto plowed into pedestrians in the north part of the city.Deputy Police Chief Peter Yuen says the driver of the van is in custody, but Yuen has not provided any possible cause or motive in Monday's incident. He says the investigation is continuing.Yuen also has not given any details on the injuries.It was not immediately clear what caused the van to strike the pedestrians in the north-central part of the city. Police did not immediately identify the driver."At this point it's too early to tell what if any motive there was. We are also unable right now to tell the extent or the number of persons injured," Toronto police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray said.A witness, Phil Zullo, told Canadian Press that he saw police arresting a man who had been driving a Ryder rental truck and saw people "strewn all over the road" where the incident occurred."I must have seen about five, six people being resuscitated by bystanders and by ambulance drivers," Zullo said. "It was awful. Brutal."Toronto paramedic spokeswoman Kim McKinnon said first responders were treating multiple patients, but wouldn't confirm the number or severity of injuries at the time of the accident.Police shut down the Yonge and Finch intersection following the incident and Toronto's transit agency said it has suspended service on the subway line running through the area.The incident occurred as Cabinet ministers from the major industrial countries were gathered in Canada to discuss a range of international issues in the run-up to the G7 meeting near Quebec City in June.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his sympathies for those involved. "Our hearts go out to everyone affected," Trudeau said in Ottawa. "We are going to have more to learn and more to say in the coming hours."Canada's minister of public safety says it's too soon to say whether the crash of a van into pedestrians in Toronto is a case of international terrorism.Ralph Goodale tells reporters that police are still investigating to determine what happened.Goodale says Canada has not changed its terrorism alert level and he has no information that would suggest a need to do so.