  • LIVE VIDEO Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress on data sharing

Tractor-trailer carrying carrying beer kegs falls from overpass in Pennsylvania's Bucks County

EMBED </>More Videos

Big rig plunges onto I-95 in Bucks County. Walter Perez reports during Action News at Noon on April 10, 2018. (WPVI)

By
BENSALEM, Pa. --
An 18-wheeler carrying kegs exiting I-95 south lost control on an overpass and plunged onto the northbound lanes in Bensalem, Bucks County.



It happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

EMBED More News Videos

Major tractor-trailer crash on I-95: Matt O'Donnell reports breaking news on 6abc at 9:50 a.m. on April 10, 2018.



The only other vehicle involved was a car traveling north on 95 at the time. That vehicle slammed into the wreckage.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch video from Chopper 6 over a tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Bensalem on April 10, 2018.



Amazingly, neither the tractor-trailer driver nor the person inside the car were seriously injured.

But the crash left behind quite a mess.


Empty beer kegs from the tractor-trailer were scattered all over the highway.

State police were forced to shut down I-95 north for about an hour and a half as a result.
Members of the cleanup crew tell Action News this job was challenging because the 18-wheeler ended up on a sloped embankment between the highway and the Park-and-Ride, about a mile south of Street Road.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newscrashaccidenttractor trailerI-95beerPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Facebook's Zuckerberg testifies before Congress
Family reported missing while on road trip from Portland to SJ
LIST: Members of Congress questioning Mark Zuckerberg
Cambridge Analytica: How to tell if you're affected
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
Beloved Berkeley bakery closing after 60 years
Muslim officer files complaint accusing SFPD of discrimination
Man shot on Facebook Live making 'remarkable' progress
Show More
VIDEO: Motorcyclist injured in Florida road rage crash
Bay Area nonprofit offers active shooter preparedness courses
AccuWeather forecast: Unsettled weather today and tomorrow
Emeryville students return to school after threatening email
Decapitation suspect allegedly told police 'let me get my heads'
More News