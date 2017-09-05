TRAFFIC

1 dead after car struck by train in Redwood City

Car struck by Caltrain in Redwood City, California, Tuesday, September 5, 2017. (KGO-TV)

At least one person died after their vehicle became disabled on a railroad track and was struck by an oncoming train early this morning in Redwood City, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The collision was first reported at 1:50 a.m. and occurred at the intersection of Buckingham and Westmoreland avenues.

According to CHP Officer Art Montiel, the vehicle drove through a fence and onto railroad tracks.

The vehicle became disabled on the tracks and was struck by an oncoming train that was traveling from San Jose to San Francisco, Montiel said.

CHP officers are at the scene and at this point they believe only one person was in the vehicle, Montiel said.

The collision remains under investigation and CHP officials do not yet know if drugs or alcohol were involved, Montiel said.
Bay Area kids sell lemonade to help aid Harvey victims in Texas
Bay Area nonprofit helps farmers in war-torn lands heal history
Wildfires cast eerie haze over Bay Area
Alleged CA kidnap victim spotted in AZ trying to get help
Angels use AL-record 12 pitchers to top A's in 11 innings
