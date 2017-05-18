TRAFFIC

1 dead, at least 13 hurt after car hits pedestrians before crashing in busy Times Square

Eyewitness News
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan --
One person was killed and more than a dozen people were injured after a car crashed into pedestrians in the middle of a busy Times Square in New York City Thursday.

WATCH LIVE: 1 killed, several injured in Times Square car crash

It happened near 44th Street and Seventh Avenue. Officials said at least 13 people have been injured. One was killed.
The conditions of those injured are unknown. The car appeared to catch fire after crashing.

Police will close Broadway from West 42nd Street to West 49th Street.
Related Topics:
traffictraffic accidentu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
SF mayor pledges to spend $90M to re-pave torn up streets
Friends remember Alameda Co. deputy killed in crash
SJ residents warned of newly energized BART rail
Alameda Co. deputy tragically killed in crash on I-580 in Tracy
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man arrested after standoff at El Sobrante home
Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes has died
1 killed in accident involving Capitol Corridor train in Pinole
Trace amounts of pesticides found in San Francisco Bay
Chris Cornell, Soundgarden rocker, dead at 52
Abandoned building in San Jose partially collapses in fire
Trump assails 'witch hunt' after naming of special counsel
Show More
U2 breaks concert curfew in Santa Clara
SF family seeks help finding missing Uber driver
Oakland Mayor calls on residents to report potholes with new app
Durant renovates basketball courts in Oakland
Former SF AG appointed as special counsel to Russia investigation
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NorCal couple has breathtaking wedding on top of Mt.Everest
PHOTOS: New river otter pups on display at Oakland Zoo
PHOTOS: Roots of Peace founders found inspiration in Princess Diana
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
More Photos