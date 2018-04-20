TRAFFIC

1 killed in motorcycle accident on Hwy 242 in Concord

Motorcycle accident on Hwy 242 in Concord, California on Friday, April 20, 2018. (KGO-TV)

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) --
The CHP is investigating a fatal accident on Highway 242 in Concord.

Sky7 was over the scene where an SUV remained in the southbound lanes near Grant Street. The accident happened at 6:45 a.m. when a motorcycle ended up under a SUV. The driver died at the scene.

Two left lanes were closed until the scene was cleared. The driver of an SUV was not hurt. authorities are trying to put together the sequence of events.

Click here to check drive times and maps.


Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficmotorcycle accidentConcord
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
City officials confiscate dockless scooters throughout San Francisco
Are scooters creating a public nuisance in San Francisco?
Blitz of road repairs underway in SJ
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash near the Oakland Airport
More Traffic
Top Stories
Bay Area students hold walkouts on Columbine anniversary
Producer and DJ known as Avicii has been found dead
WATCH LIVE: Public and dignitaries pay respects to Barbara Bush
Thousands expected to light up for 4/20 in San Francisco
DNC files lawsuit blaming election loss on Trump-Russia alliance
MAP: Where is weed legal?
Celebrities who have passed away recently
3 suspects in custody after 10 hour standoff in San Jose
Show More
California death row inmate freed; no retrial planned
Fry-yay! Get free McDonald's fries on Friday
Wells Fargo fined $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses
Southwest sends letter, $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
Ghost Ship interview, defendant's wife speaks out
More News