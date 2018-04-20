1 killed in motorcycle accident on Hwy 242 in Concord

SB 242 near Concord Ave #SigALert/ MC down. FATAL. #SKY7 over head. Use WB 4 to 680 to avoid. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/O6D1NE1Xho — SueHallTraffic (@SueHallTraffic) April 20, 2018

The CHP is investigating a fatal accident on Highway 242 in Concord.Sky7 was over the scene where an SUV remained in the southbound lanes near Grant Street. The accident happened at 6:45 a.m. when a motorcycle ended up under a SUV. The driver died at the scene.Two left lanes were closed until the scene was cleared. The driver of an SUV was not hurt. authorities are trying to put together the sequence of events.