2 CHP officers injured in crash on Hwy 101 in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. --All southbound lanes are now open on U.S. Highway 101 between Whipple Avenue and Woodside Road in Redwood City following a solo vehicle crash earlier this morning, according to California Highway Patrol officials.
The crash was first reported 3:13 a.m. and involved a CHP vehicle. Two CHP officers were taken to a hospital and are OK, CHP officials said.
A Sig-alert was issued because all southbound lanes were blocked, but the alert was canceled at 5:41 a.m. when all lanes reopened.
