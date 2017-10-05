TRAFFIC

2 CHP officers injured in crash on Hwy 101 in Redwood City

Accident scene on Highway 101 in Redwood City, California, Thursday, October 5, 2017. (KGO-TV)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. --
All southbound lanes are now open on U.S. Highway 101 between Whipple Avenue and Woodside Road in Redwood City following a solo vehicle crash earlier this morning, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

The crash was first reported 3:13 a.m. and involved a CHP vehicle. Two CHP officers were taken to a hospital and are OK, CHP officials said.

A Sig-alert was issued because all southbound lanes were blocked, but the alert was canceled at 5:41 a.m. when all lanes reopened.

