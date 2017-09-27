Four people were hospitalized after a collision involving two Alameda-Contra Costa Transit buses in San Francisco Wednesday morning, according to police.The collision was reported at 9:22 a.m. in the area of Fremont and Folsom streets, police spokesman Officer Robert Rueca said.A bus traveling north on Fremont collided with several vehicles, including another bus, then went onto the sidewalk and struck the scaffolding of a building, Rueca said. He said the bus did not strike anyone on the sidewalk.Four people, including one of the bus drivers, were taken to various hospitals, according to Rueca. He did not have an update on the victims' conditions.Police have not determined a cause for the collision, which has prompted the California Highway Patrol to close the off-ramp to Fremont and Folsom streets from westbound Interstate Highway 80.The off-ramp is expected to be closed for several hours while police investigate the scene and remove the vehicles, Rueca said shortly after 10:30 a.m.