Engine is in middle of SB280 in San Jose about 30 feet away from car. CHP says wrong way driver caused crash. 2 people taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/JHkbzuijSL — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) December 28, 2016

SB280 completely blocked at Bird Ave/87 in San Jose. 3 vehicles involved. 1 overturned. Rescue taking place now. pic.twitter.com/JG8wQeSM8F — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) December 28, 2016

Picture of SB 280 in both directions at Bird Avenue in San Jose. Avoid area if you can. Cars parked on 280 waiting for it to reopen. pic.twitter.com/6zXlUjUVEE — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) December 28, 2016

Multiple southbound lanes on Interstate Highway 280 south of Bird Avenue in San Jose are closed due to a multi-car accident, according to the California Highway Patrol.At about 3:30 a.m., CHP officers responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed and ended up on its roof, according to the CHP.Shortly after that, several more vehicles were reported to be involved in the collision all across the southbound lanes, which were closed to traffic at about 3:45 a.m.No time was given for when the lanes might reopen.