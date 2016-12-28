TRAFFIC

Multi-vehicle accident blocks all SB I-280 lanes in San Jose

Accident blocks several lanes of I-280 in San Jose, California, Wednesday, December 28, 2016. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE --
Multiple southbound lanes on Interstate Highway 280 south of Bird Avenue in San Jose are closed due to a multi-car accident, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 3:30 a.m., CHP officers responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed and ended up on its roof, according to the CHP.

Shortly after that, several more vehicles were reported to be involved in the collision all across the southbound lanes, which were closed to traffic at about 3:45 a.m.

No time was given for when the lanes might reopen.
