TRAFFIC

Accident closes multiple NB Hwy 101 lanes in Redwood City

A multi-vehicle crash blocked multiple northbound Hwy 101 lanes in Redwood City. (KGO-TV)

By Lonni Rivera
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
A multi-vehicle crash is blocking multiple northbound Hwy 101 lanes in Redwood City.

Cars are being redirected to Woodside Road. The accident happened north of Whipple Avenue.

Five cars were involved in the accident and there were minor injuries reported. Caltrans is working to clear flooding in the area.

