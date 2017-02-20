Accident closes multiple NB Hwy 101 lanes in Redwood City

Please avoid US-101 northbound if possible. #1 and #2 lanes closed between Woodside And Whipple! pic.twitter.com/oqqc7xpC37 — CHP RWC (@CHP_RedwoodCity) February 20, 2017

Redwood City update: NB 101 @ Whipple- 3 right lanes open, 2 left lanes remain closed due to flooding. pic.twitter.com/ZziL3yPBKn — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) February 20, 2017

A multi-vehicle crash is blocking multiple northbound Hwy 101 lanes in Redwood City.Cars are being redirected to Woodside Road. The accident happened north of Whipple Avenue.Five cars were involved in the accident and there were minor injuries reported. Caltrans is working to clear flooding in the area.