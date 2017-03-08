TRAFFIC

Major car accident closes westbound lane of Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

An overturned SUV has blocked the westbound lanes of the Richmond Bridge. Wednesday, Mar. 8, 2017 (KGO-TV )

Police are responding to a car accident that has closed one westbound lane of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

An overturned vehicle was seen blocking the roadway. Details about the driver's condition is not known.

WATCH LIVE: Sky7 flying over major car accident on the Richmond Bridge

- APPROX. 2:30PM
- SOLO SUV ROLL OVER

- THE SUV HIT 2 OTHER CARS . THEY SUSTAINED MINOR DAMAGE TO THEIR VEHICLES .
- THE ONLY PERSON TRANSPORTED WAS THE DRIVER OF THE SUV THAT ROLLED OVER .THE DRIVER SUSTAINED MODERATE INJURIES AND HE WAS TRANSPORTED TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL
- THERE WAS NO EXTRICATION
- 1 LANE IS BLOCKED AT THIS TIME THE NUBMER 2 LANE
