Police are responding to a car accident that has closed one westbound lane of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.
An overturned vehicle was seen blocking the roadway. Details about the driver's condition is not known.
WATCH LIVE: Sky7 flying over major car accident on the Richmond Bridge
- APPROX. 2:30PM
- SOLO SUV ROLL OVER
- THE SUV HIT 2 OTHER CARS . THEY SUSTAINED MINOR DAMAGE TO THEIR VEHICLES .
- THE ONLY PERSON TRANSPORTED WAS THE DRIVER OF THE SUV THAT ROLLED OVER .THE DRIVER SUSTAINED MODERATE INJURIES AND HE WAS TRANSPORTED TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL
- THERE WAS NO EXTRICATION
- 1 LANE IS BLOCKED AT THIS TIME THE NUBMER 2 LANE
