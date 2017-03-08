Police are responding to a car accident that has closed one westbound lane of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.An overturned vehicle was seen blocking the roadway. Details about the driver's condition is not known.- APPROX. 2:30PM- SOLO SUV ROLL OVER- THE SUV HIT 2 OTHER CARS . THEY SUSTAINED MINOR DAMAGE TO THEIR VEHICLES .- THE ONLY PERSON TRANSPORTED WAS THE DRIVER OF THE SUV THAT ROLLED OVER .THE DRIVER SUSTAINED MODERATE INJURIES AND HE WAS TRANSPORTED TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL- THERE WAS NO EXTRICATION- 1 LANE IS BLOCKED AT THIS TIME THE NUBMER 2 LANE