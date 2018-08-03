TRAFFIC

Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge

A Sig Alert was issued after a crash involving a motorcycle and big rig on westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge. (KGO-TV)

A Sig Alert has been cancelled after a crash was cleared involving a motorcycle and big rig on westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge.

Massive residual delays persist past the toll plaza.

The CHP has not released details on the extent of injuries in the collision.

There is no estimated time to reopen lanes.

