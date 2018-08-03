Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge

Sig Alert cancelled, all lanes back open WB across Bay Bridge. Long residual delays remain. https://t.co/xf4Mz2yDQK — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) August 3, 2018

SIG-ALERT continues for Bay Bridge crash before Fremont - 3 middle lanes blocked - no ETO - major injuries - metering lights on at 816am! pic.twitter.com/ThCfs3XAHt — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) August 3, 2018

**Sig Alert** issued for WB 80 Bay Bridge crash involving motorcycle and semi, lanes #2, 3 blocked, no ETO. pic.twitter.com/PIpLkAmEt4 — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) August 3, 2018

A Sig Alert has been cancelled after a crash was cleared involving a motorcycle and big rig on westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge.Massive residual delays persist past the toll plaza.The CHP has not released details on the extent of injuries in the collision.There is no estimated time to reopen lanes.