ACE Train service canceled until Wednesday due to storm damage

(KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE (KGO) --
ACE Train service is canceled until at least Wednesday due to weather related issues impacting tracks.

ACE Train says washouts, heavy rain and rapid snow melt effects have caused rivers to flood and damage their tracks. ACE Train officials say they're working with Union Pacific to restore service. There will be service for at least today and tomorrow. Riders are being told to find alternate modes of transit.

There are a couple of options for people: Regional Transit District or RTD will help you get to BART from the San Joaquin Valley communities. And Capitol Corridor will honor validated ACE tickets between Fremont and San Jose today and tomorrow.

Even if you don't take ACE, you'll likely notice it's going to be even more crowded if you go through the Altamont Pass.
Click here for commuting tips to get around.
