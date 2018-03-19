TRAFFIC

Posey Tube from Alameda to Oakland remains closed for sinkhole repair

The Posey Tube from Alameda to Oakland will be closed to traffic from Monday until midnight Tuesday while crews work to repair a sinkhole. (KGO-TV)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) --
The Posey Tube from Alameda to Oakland will be closed to traffic from Monday until midnight Tuesday while crews work to repair a sinkhole.

Repairs are progressing as scheduled to fix the sinkhole that formed over the weekend at the Oakland exit due to an underground storm drain failure.

They are hoping to have one lane of the tube back open by midnight on Monday and the other lane will likely be closed through the end of the week while repairs continue. Rain could play a factor in when that second lane opens.


Drivers faced a big back up in Alameda during the Monday morning commute.

Traffic inched its way up as Webster Street and Constitution Way merged together.

VIDEO: Posey Tube from Alameda to Oakland remains closed for repairs
Alameda police blocked off the one lane, but once you got into the tube traffic moved well.

RELATED: Sinkhole causes traffic delays in Posey Tube in Alameda


For people heading into Alameda in the morning, getting home to Oakland could take a lot longer, especially if you commute by bike like Oakland resident Ernesto Montenero. "If they close the tunnel, we may not be able to ride through it as well, so we'd have to go around about an eight-mile detour," he said.

The Posey Tube is one of the main arteries off Alameda, but there are options like the Park Street, Fruitvale and High Street bridges as well as state route 61, and the Bay Farm Island Bridge.

You can also ditch the car and take the ferry.

AC Transit has created several detours for affected bus lines.

The Posey Tube from Oakland to Alameda remains unaffected and drivers we spoke with said delays weren't that bad because many of their colleagues and neighbors took alternate transportation or used bridges to get off the island.

Click here for more information about the bus line detours.
