TRAFFIC

All I-880 lanes reopened in Oakland after power lines cleared

This is a file photo of a CHP vehicle. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
All lanes on interstate Highway 880 have been reopened after power lines fell down across the road early this morning, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The CHP reported downed power lines near 23rd Avenue at about 3:39 a.m. At about 5:10 a.m., the lanes were reopened.

Oakland fire personnel reported to the scene, but were unable to clear the lines, according to the CHP.

PG&E personnel were on their way to the scene at 4:06 a.m., according to the CHP.

A Sig-alert was issued at about 4:00 a.m. due to the downed lines. The CHP cancelled the Sig-alert at 5:13 a.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficI-880CHPPG&EOakland
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
TRAFFIC
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Less traffic in Palo Alto? City greenlights new plan
Tonight: SFMTA to preview final plans for first phase of 38-Geary makeover
New sidewalks with history plaques arrive in Lower Haight
More Traffic
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News