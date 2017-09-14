All lanes on WB I-580 near Castro Valley reopen after fatal crash

I am hoping people don't start running out of gas. We have gone 2 miles in 3 hours. Still have 2 miles to go. pic.twitter.com/EL2vzvuV2h — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 14, 2017

We have traveled 1.5 miles in... two hours. Westbound 580 is a no-go this morning. #DontDoIt pic.twitter.com/zehLxKPWO1 — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 14, 2017

Cars on the shoulder in REVERSE on westbound 580 trying to escape freeway - traffic at a standstill pic.twitter.com/eeq5gy7iHp — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 14, 2017

TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound 580 before Eden Canyon Road near Castro Valley is at a stand still. AVOID! pic.twitter.com/987KVlTR2G — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 14, 2017

All lanes on westbound Interstate 580 near Castro Valley have reopened after fatal accident Thursday morning.The collision was reported just east of Eden Canyon Road at 4:10 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.A black sedan collided with a big-rig, affecting the driver's ability to steer the vehicle. The first big-rig came to rest in the middle of the freeway and was subsequently struck by a second big-rig, according to CHP officer Tyler Hahn.The man driving the second big-rig died as a result of the collision. Further information about the victims was not immediately available.Officials said there are residual delays as personnel are at the scene currently unloading one of the trucks.A Sig-alert is no longer in effect.