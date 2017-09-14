TRAFFIC

All lanes on WB I-580 near Castro Valley reopen after fatal crash

Accident on I-580 in Castro Valley, California, Thursday, September 14, 2017. (KGO-TV)

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. --
All lanes on westbound Interstate 580 near Castro Valley have reopened after fatal accident Thursday morning.

The collision was reported just east of Eden Canyon Road at 4:10 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

A black sedan collided with a big-rig, affecting the driver's ability to steer the vehicle. The first big-rig came to rest in the middle of the freeway and was subsequently struck by a second big-rig, according to CHP officer Tyler Hahn.

The man driving the second big-rig died as a result of the collision. Further information about the victims was not immediately available.

Officials said there are residual delays as personnel are at the scene currently unloading one of the trucks.

A Sig-alert is no longer in effect.

Click here to take a look at our live traffic maps.
ABC7 News contributed to this story.
