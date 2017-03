Police responded to a car accident that closed one westbound lane of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. All lanes have since been reopened.Police say at around 2:30 p.m. an SUV overturned, blocking one westbound lane on the bridge. The SUV hit two other cars which sustained minor damage.The driver of the SUV was the only person taken to the hospital. Police are describing the driver's injuries as "moderate".Investigators have not said what caused the crash.