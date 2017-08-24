Trains are currently single tracking through and not stopping at Bay Fair Station because of a major medical emergency. — SFBART (@SFBART) August 24, 2017

3:05pm Update: The Bay Fair station is currently closed due to a major medical emergency. Trains are being turned back before the station. — SFBART (@SFBART) August 24, 2017

3:07pm update: trains are now being allowed to single track through Bay Fair station again without stopping. Major Medical Emergency. — SFBART (@SFBART) August 24, 2017

A detailed BART service advisory has been issued: https://t.co/G8Clxd8beX — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) August 24, 2017

BART officials have closed the Bay Fair station in San Leandro because of a major medical emergency involving a person on the track.The emergency began at 2:43 p.m. The status of the person on the track was not immediately available as of 2:50 p.m.Trains are not stopping as they pass through the station, and one train is being taken out of service, according to BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost.Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.