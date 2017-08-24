TRAFFIC

BART is reporting major delays at the Bay Fair station in San Leandro

A new BART train is seen on tracks in South Hayward, Calif. on July 24, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) --
BART officials have closed the Bay Fair station in San Leandro because of a major medical emergency involving a person on the track.

The emergency began at 2:43 p.m. The status of the person on the track was not immediately available as of 2:50 p.m.

Trains are not stopping as they pass through the station, and one train is being taken out of service, according to BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost.


Bay City News contributed to this report.
