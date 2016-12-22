TRAFFIC

BART increasing fines for parking illegally in their lots
EMBED </>More News Videos

BART is tired of people illegally parking in their lots, so now they're doing something to make them pay. (KGO-TV)

By
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) --
BART is tired of people illegally parking in their lots, so now they're doing something to make them pay.

The fine for not paying to park at BART is $35 -- that's going to go up to $55. If you take a permitted spot, you will be fined $75, up from the current $40.

BART figured out that people were willing to risk being fined because $35 was cheaper than driving and parking in the city. The hope is that a $55 fine will change that.

The cost of parking isn't going up, just the fines for those who don't pay. This goes into effect at the beginning of the year, January 2.
For more stories about BART, click here.
Related Topics:
trafficBARTparkingdrivingPleasanton
(Copyright ©2016 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Uber pulls self-driving cars off California roads
Uber meeting with DMV over testing self-driving cars
Napping man shuts down highway in Houston
California regulators: Uber must stop self-driving car service in SF until it gets permit
More Traffic
Top Stories
#7Things to know before you go: Thursday
Napa man accused of running cancer charity scam
Trump chooses campaign manager to be counselor to president
San Jose taxi driver accused of sexual assault
Sacred Heart giving toys to more than 6,000 South Bay kids
Vallejo community holds vigil for victims of pawn shop shooting
Good samaritan pulls driver from fiery Fairfield crash
Show More
San Francisco police instate new use of force policy
Uber pulls self-driving cars off California roads
EXCLUSIVE: SJ landlord accused of providing contaminated water says e. Coli is gone
BART bodycam video shows violent arrest in San Francisco
Man found stabbed to death in Oakland park
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Thursday
Napa man accused of running cancer charity scam
Sacred Heart giving toys to more than 6,000 South Bay kids
San Jose taxi driver accused of sexual assault
More Video