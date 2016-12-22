BART increasing fines for parking illegally in their lots

BART is tired of people illegally parking in their lots, so now they're doing something to make them pay.The fine for not paying to park at BART is $35 -- that's going to go up to $55. If you take a permitted spot, you will be fined $75, up from the current $40.BART figured out that people were willing to risk being fined because $35 was cheaper than driving and parking in the city. The hope is that a $55 fine will change that.The cost of parking isn't going up, just the fines for those who don't pay. This goes into effect at the beginning of the year, January 2.