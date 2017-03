Switching problem fixed! BART trains moving again btw Fremont & Hayward- 20 min residual delay remains. pic.twitter.com/0yPYKvSu4c — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) March 3, 2017

BART officials this morning are reporting a 20-minute delay on the Fremont line in Richmond due to an equipment problem on the track.The delay is impacting trains at the Fremont BART station in the Richmond direction, according to officials.The delay was first reported just after 4 a.m.