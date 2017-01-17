Major delay on entire BART system due to switching problem in SF. Forced off train at West Oakland. #Strandedonbart pic.twitter.com/1zOJ9odBz7 — Jim Huntington (@JamesHenry54) January 17, 2017

BART is recovering from major delays systemwide after a switching problem at the Embarcadero station in San Francisco. Trains in both directions were being stopped at Embarcadero, creating a major back up through the system.The problem was corrected around 6 a.m. and trains are again moving.