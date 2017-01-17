TRAFFIC

BART recovering from major delays after equipment problem in San Francisco

A BART train leaves the station Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2013, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
BART is recovering from major delays systemwide after a switching problem at the Embarcadero station in San Francisco. Trains in both directions were being stopped at Embarcadero, creating a major back up through the system.

The problem was corrected around 6 a.m. and trains are again moving.
