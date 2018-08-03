TRAFFIC

BART REPAIRS: Here's where trains won't run in Oakland this weekend

BART officials say that due to repairs, trains will not run between West Oakland and Lake Merritt and West Oakland and 19th Street on Saturday and Sunday. Frequent buses will be running those routes instead.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
BART officials say that due to repairs, trains will not run between West Oakland and Lake Merritt and West Oakland and 19th Street on Saturday and Sunday.

Frequent buses will be running those routes instead.

So, if you're planning on taking those routes, add a little more time to your trip.
