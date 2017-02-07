BART service restored in Richmond after downed power line

Today's Top Stories
KGO
Tuesday, February 07, 2017 09:15AM
FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
BART service has been restored in Richmond in Fremont and Millbrae directions due after a downed power line was removed.
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
