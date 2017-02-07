TRAFFIC

BART service restored in Richmond after downed power line

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
BART service has been restored in Richmond in Fremont and Millbrae directions due after a downed power line was removed.
Related Topics:
traffic
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
SF officials making Embarcadero more bike friendly
Muni trying to prevent drivers from getting stuck in SF light rail tunnel
Report: 2 Bay Area freeways should be demolished
Ferry service returns to Berkeley Marina
More Traffic
Top Stories
Storm triggers flooding concerns in Bay Area
San Francisco will be first in nation to make city college free
Dakota Access Pipeline Decision Could Come This Week: Army Corps of Engineers
San Francisco court takes center stage in Trump legal drama
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Ginsburg uses levity in talk at Stanford
Relentless rain downs trees, power lines in Santa Cruz Mtns.
Show More
Weather forecast for Tuesday morning
Police ask for help finding San Ramon bank robber
Richmond officials speak on changes to disciplinary action in sex scandal
Bay Area companies join legal fight against immigration order
Oakland store in danger of closing, cites protests as cause
More News
Photos
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
PHOTOS: Protests erupt at UC Berkeley, Milo Yiannopoulos event
PHOTOS: Hundreds protest at SFO over Trump's Muslim travel ban
More Photos