BART service resumes in Richmond after report of downed power line

FILE: BART (KGO-TV)

FREMONT, Calif. --
BART has resumed service at the Richmond station Tuesday morning after momentarily stopping service there because of a report of a downed power line, according to BART officials.

At 8:45 a.m., service stopped at the Richmond station and trains headed there from the El Cerrito Del Norte station were turning back, according to BART spokesman Jim Allison.

At 9:02 a.m., Allison said crews found the downed power line and determined it was not affecting BART tracks, so service between the Richmond and El Cerrito Del Norte stations has resumed.

In addition to the downed line incident, service was briefly halted earlier this morning at the MacArthur BART station in Oakland because of a fight on the platform, according to Allison.

The incident was reported at 8:23 a.m. on the eastbound side of the platform, Allison said.

Trains heading toward Pittsburg/Bay Point and Richmond were not stopping at the station as police responded, while trains heading toward San Francisco International Airport/Millbrae and Fremont were not affected, according to Allison.

By 8:37 a.m., BART officials said service at the MacArthur station had resumed.
