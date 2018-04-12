  • PROGRAM NOTE Watch ABC7 News streaming live now
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
AIR QUALITY

Bay Area ferry fleet transitioning to 100 percent renewable diesel fuel

EMBED </>More Videos

San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell announced that the Bay Area's ferry fleet is making the transition to 100 percent renewable diesel fuel. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell announced that the Bay Area's ferry fleet is making the transition to 100 percent renewable diesel fuel.

The fuel comes from sources like vegetable oils and animal fats, and experts say it can reduce greenhouse gases in engine emissions by more than half.

"We are taking this bold step. And when we do, we will become the first region in the entire country to achieve this goal," Mayor Ferrell said. "Let me repeat that, once again in the city of San Francisco, we will be the first in the country to lead on the environment."

Besides the ferries and other commercial lines, San Francisco's fire boats will also be making the switch.

The department marked the achievement on Thursday with a display for anyone lucky enough to be looking out onto the bay.

Written and produced by Tim Didion
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficenvironmentair qualityferrybay areaMark FarrellSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AIR QUALITY
Bay Area's Winter Spare the Air season ends with 19 alerts
Officials say possible problem may have caused Richmond refinery flaring
Oakland teens visit SF State in Fruitvale lead pollution study
Winter Spare the Air alert in effect in Bay Area
More air quality
TRAFFIC
Decisions still to be made on downtown SF rail extension tunnel
All NB lanes of I-680 in Walnut Creek reopened after police activity
Motorcycle accident cleared from WB lanes of Bay Bridge
SF laws aren't keeping up with new electric scooter technology
More Traffic
Top Stories
Alameda police seek help solving homicide of 61-year-old woman
SF cracks down and ramps up against smash and grabs
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
Decisions still to be made on downtown SF rail extension tunnel
Voters may get chance to vote on splitting CA into 3 states
Officials: Items found belonged to missing California family
NTSB says it removed Tesla from deadly crash investigation
49ers linebacker Reuben Foster charged with felony domestic violence
Show More
Community group presents demands to Google for San Jose mega campus
Sonoma Co. fire victims feel the emotional effects 6 months later
Heroic CHP helicopter officers remember North Bay fires
Richmond police investigate fatal shooting outside home
Warriors to face Spurs in Game 1 of NBA Playoffs on Saturday
More News